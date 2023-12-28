RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water has closed the 2200 block of Wake Forest Road between Young and Bale streets for a water main repair.

This closure is expected to last through 1a.m. on Friday though work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible, the city said in a news release. Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones, and work crews.

Drivers should use the following detours:

Traffic traveling north on Wake Forest Rd., will take a right on McNeil St., left on Brewer St, left on Mills St., and back on to Wake Forest Rd.

Traffic traveling south on Wake Forest Rd., will take a left on Mills St., a right on Brewer St., a right on McNeil St, and back on to Wake Forest Rd.

Utility customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If an interruption of services occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or doorhanger.