RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Durant Road is closed just north of Raleigh as crews began repairing a water line break Saturday afternoon in Wake County.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. Saturday along Durant Road near Sharpstone Lane, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

CBS 17 crews saw water coming out of Durant Road. Around 5:40 p.m., workers were cutting into the asphalt to begin digging to repair the water main break.

The stretch of Durant Road that is closed is just east of Six Forks Road and east of the intersection with Brassfield Road.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a traffic alert that the road will be closed until Monday at 5 p.m. It’s unclear if a lane will reopen during the repair.

Officials said that drivers should follow the directions of on-scene personnel.

No other information was released.