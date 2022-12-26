RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Water has closed the 1300 block of Dixie Trail on Monday, from Leonard Street to Churchill Road, for an emergency water-main repair.

Road closure is underway and repair is expected to be completed by 6 p.m., the water department said.

The detours are as followed:

Motorists traveling north on Dixie Trail turn right onto Leonard Road, left onto Nottingham Road, left onto Churchill Road, and back onto Dixie Trail.

Motorists traveling south on Dixie Trail turn left onto Churchill Road, right onto Nottingham Road, right onto Leonard Road, and then back to Dixie Trail.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible. Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, lane closures, traffic cones, and work crews.