Water main break floods section of Glenwood Avenue, causes major traffic issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break is causing major traffic problems in Raleigh Monday morning.
Raleigh police have Glenwood Avenue blocked at Blue Ridge Road near Crabtree Valley Mall. Traffic must follow a signed detour.
The impacted section of Glenwood Avenue is covered in a significant amount of water.
The closure is impacting traffic heading towards the Beltline. Congestion is reported on surrounding roads including, Creedmoor Road, Blue Ridge Road, and Lead Mine Road.
CBS 17’s Laura Smith says to avoid Glenwood Avenue if you can. She suggests drivers use Millbrook Road or Duraleigh Road as alternate routes.
There is currently no estimate on when the road will reopen.
