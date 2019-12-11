Water main break near North Hills closes lane, cuts off water to multiple homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break near North Hills has closed a lane of a major road and cut off water to several homes.

The water main break on Lassiter Falls Circle at Lassiter Mill Road was reported around 5 a.m. One lane of Lassiter Mill Road is closed as crews are on scene digging up the road to access the pipes.

The break is less than a mile from the North Hills shopping district.

Officials at the scene said around 10 homes on Lassiter Falls Circle have very little or no water due to the break, but only that street has been impacted at this time. Crews needed to cut the water off so it would stop bubbling up in the road.

A water main break on Lassiter Falls Circle is impacting traffic on Lassiter Mill Road (CBS 17).

Two schools are very close to the break — Aldert Root Elementary and St. David’s School — but neither school will be affected by the busted pipes.

Lassiter Mill Road could be down to one lane for a few hours as crews repair the break and put the road back together once repairs have been completed.

Officials said they won’t know how big the problem is until they’ve dug up the road enough to access the pipes. Once they know the extent of the issue, they will have a better estimate on how long the fix will take and how long traffic will be impacted.

The water main break will be an issue past rush hour.

