Raleigh water main break closes lanes on major road through AM commute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has closed the 7900-block of Brier Creek Parkway (westbound) between Skyland Ridge Parkway and Glenwood Avenue due to a water main break.

The water main break happened around 9:47 p.m.

City of Raleigh crews are currently on scene making repairs and expect the road to reopen to traffic by 8 a.m.

The right turn lane within the 10200-block of Glenwood Avenue will remain closed until the repair is completed by 8 p.m. Friday.

Officials say there is a detour for the 7900-block of Brier Creek Parkway.

Motorists traveling westbound on Brier Creek Parkway should make a right onto ACC Boulevard and a left onto T.W. Alexander Drive to Glenwood Avenue.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now