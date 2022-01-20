Water main repair forces closure of eastbound lanes of MLK Blvd in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Work to repair a water main in downtown Raleigh is closing the eastbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday.

The eastbound lanes are closed at S. Wilmington Street through 5 p.m., according to the City of Raleigh.

The following detours are in place:

Traffic traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Blvd will turn left onto S. Wilmington St, right on E. South St, right on S. Blount St, and back onto Martin Luther King Blvd.

Traffic traveling southbound on S. Salisbury St to Martin Luther King Blvd, will take S. Wilmington St, then right on E. South St, right on S. Blount St, and back onto Martin Luther King Blvd.

Access to businesses in the area are still open.

Motorists should expect heavy delays and are asked to avoid the area.

Water service should not be interrupted for customers near the repair site, the City said.