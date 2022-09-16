RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An emergency water main repair will impact downtown Raleigh drivers on Friday.

The repairs require the right lane on part of East Edenton Street to close while crews work on the emergency repair.

This will impact East Edenton Street from North Blount Street to South Salisbury Street.

Officials said the repair should be completed around 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials asked drivers to be aware of work crews and all signs in the area.

And area customers shouldn’t have any service interruptions, according to officials.