Water main rupture closes Wake Forest intersection

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break Thursday afternoon has closed the intersection of Wingate Street and Stadium Drive in Wake Forest, town officials said.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department is on scene and residents near the area may experience low to no water pressure until a fix is in place.

The work is expected to be completed by 2 a.m.

