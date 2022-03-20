RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of New Bern Avenue is closed as crews respond to a water rescue Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. along eastbound New Bern Avenue near Interstate 440, according to Raleigh police.

Two lanes of New Bern Avenue heading east are closed in the area.

Several fire units and ambulances are at the scene.

The area is on the north side of I-440, which is not where Crabtree Creek passes under New Bern Avenue. It’s unclear why officials designated the call a water rescue.

At least two Raleigh police officers could be seen in the woods off the road.

NCDOT officials said the road should reopen by 9:30 p.m.