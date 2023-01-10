RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The intersection just south of downtown Raleigh has been closed for a planned water and sewer improvement project, Raleigh Water said Tuesday.

The closure is expected to last for two months where Fayetteville and Wilmington streets intersect. However, officials said the schedule for completion is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

DETOUR:

Traffic traveling southbound on Wilmington Street will continue past Fayetteville Street, turn right on Pecan Road, right on South Saunders Street, right on Water Works Street, and onto Fayetteville Street.

Traffic traveling on Fayetteville Street will turn right on Water Works Street, left on South Saunders Street, left on Pecan Road, and onto Wilmington Street.

Motorists approaching these areas should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Motorists approaching this area should be aware of all posted traffic signs, intersection closures, traffic cones, and work crews.