RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water and sewer improvement project in Raleigh will fully close multiple intersections until 7 p.m. on Friday.

Raleigh Water said the following intersections will be closed:

Person Street and Bledsoe Avenue,

Person Street and East Lee Street,

Person Street and Bragg Street, and

Person Street and Branch Street.

The 900, 1000, 1100, 1200 and 1300 blocks of Person Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoke Street will also be closed.

Parking restrictions will be enforced in designated areas. Work areas will be opened to local traffic.

DETOUR

If you are traveling north on Hammond Road to S. Person Street, you will take a right on Hoke Street, a left on Garner Road, a left on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and back onto S. Person Street.

Drivers approaching these areas should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if possible.

Drivers approaching this area should be aware of all posted traffic signs, road closures, traffic cones and work crews.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.