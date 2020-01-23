Live Now
Waterline repairs impact traffic at major Cary intersection, town says

Wake County News

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Three lanes are closed at a major intersection in Cary as crews repair a waterline, according to a notice from the town.

The closure is at the intersection of Cary Parkway and High House Road. The lanes are the outside left turn lane on westbound High House Road, the right turn lane on High House Road, and the outside through lane on southbound Cary Parkway on either side of the intersection.

A town spokesperson said a leaking fire hydrant caused the closures. They’re expected to last until 10 or 11 p.m.

