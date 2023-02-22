RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Powell Elementary School couldn’t hold back their excitement while sharing the many projects they’ve been working on.

“Right away, I felt welcomed and I kind of felt like I was going to like this school,” said 10-year-old Gavin Longest.

Gavin, a 4th grade student, said he recently transferred to the school and has been able to be part opportunities that he looks forward to every day.

Gavin mentioned some of his favorites, which include building bottle rockets and producing videos for his in-school news program.

Gavin said the opportunities at Powell Elementary School have been able to help him learn and provide an experience that you don’t find at many other schools.

“Each teacher has a different style of teaching and they all really facilitate your learning and help build on top of what you already know,” the 10-year-old added.

Powell Elementary School is one of more than 50 schools that are being celebrated for the Magnet Program’s 40th anniversary.

Tamani Anderson-Powell, Director of Marketing for the Wake County Public School System’s Office of Magnet and Curriculum Enhancement Programs, said they’ve seen an increase in interest in the schools of choice program from Wake County families.

She said each magnet school has a unique theme and caters to students’ learning and strengths.

“Since ‘Magnets’ began in the Wake County Public School System, it’s been about creating diverse student populations within the magnet schools and giving those students something different, unique, challenging and exciting academically,” she said.

Powell said the schools offer something different on the curriculum side as well as bring families together.

Principal of Powell Elementary School, Curtis Brower, said staff and teachers focus on meeting the needs of their students.

The school’s theme focuses on “Play and Ingenuity,” which Brower said is the only school in Wake County, the state and the nation to offer it.

“Sitting at the desk all day long and doing worksheets is not for all kids, so having the opportunity to engage in electives of choice and domains of choice, and being engaged in active learning that is actually interesting to you is really powerful because kids will shine in those areas where they may struggle,” Brower said.

Brower said Powell Elementary School also partners with the Marbles Kids Museum.

He believes the school has been able to make huge steps in supporting students’ interests, education and leadership skills.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, families who applied to magnet schools for the 2023-24 school year will be notified with results.

There will also be another round in from March 20-30 for families to apply who missed the initial application process.