WCPSS hosts drive-thru job fair for bus drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday to fill open positions for bus drivers.

Registration is not required but you will need to bring your North Carolina Driver’s License in order to begin the screening process.

Related story: ‘We take care of our own’: Improving pay for North Carolina school bus drivers

Participants are invited to drive through any of the following locations from 9 a.m. until noon on June 30 to meet Transportation Team members and learn more about becoming a school bus driver for the county.