Wake County Schools lays out new plan for quarantined students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When the school year started this year, the Wake County Public Schools System left it up to individual schools to come up with their own instruction plans for quarantined students.

District officials told CBS 17 there was no standard quarantine curriculum and at-home work depends on the teacher.

Some students exposed to COVID-19 were sent home for anywhere from seven to 14 days depending on each case, with little work and guidance.

For parent Jenna Ochsenhirt, just days after in-person learning started, her second-grader was exposed to COVID-19, leading to a week-long home quarantine and negative COVID-19 test. Days into quarantine, Ochsenhirt’s child received books and a few worksheets, but no live online instruction until a call with her teacher on the last day.

“If the district is telling children they can’t come to school because of an exposure, the district needs to have a plan in place to provide continuing education,” Ochsenhirt said.

On Tuesday, the district announced new plans for instruction during quarantine.

The district announced the following changes:

All teachers across grade levels and content areas will have a WCPSS landing page in Canvas or Google Classroom.

School staff will provide regular live office hour times for student connection, engagement, and support.

When feasible, district-level instructional support and live office hours will be made available across grade levels and content areas to supplement what schools are able to provide.

When a quarantine requires the entire classroom to quarantine, the class will become virtual when feasible, including live instruction for the duration of the quarantine

In addition, district staff said they may look at contracting an online tutoring company. Staff said they also didn’t see these new bullet points as a one-size-fits-all solution.

The district has reported seven clusters of COVID-19 across their schools. There were 63 cases associated with those clusters. There may be other cases in the district not associated with a cluster as well.