RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County School Superintendent Catty Moore is retiring at the end of the month after five years leading the state’s largest school district.

Moore has served as superintendent of Wake County Public Schools since 2018, but she’s worked in the district for decades, starting as a teacher at Enloe High School in 1988.

In an interview Tuesday, she said it’s vital that schools respond to challenges students face both in and out of the classroom.

“There are lots of reasons that the schoolhouse has been more than just academics, and there are a lot of folks who think it should be academics,” Moore said.

“Students bring with them into the classroom every day what they have at home and in the community and we can’t ignore those factors,” she noted. “We have to be able to build those relationships and support them in ways that are more than about academics in order for them to reach the academics.”

When asked if the district has everything it needs to respond to those challenges, Moore responded, “I don’t know that any school district really has what it needs to respond to all of the needs of all students.”

“The needs are diverse,” she said. “The training has to change; how we use existing resources has to change, so I think that’s kind of a moving target.”

As the district looks toward the future, she says supporting teachers is crucial.

“It’s how we provide them with the time they need to plan, to serve students, to get professional development and improve themselves as educators, and how we compensate them so both of those are top priorities,” she noted.

A spokesperson for the district says a new superintendent will likely be named before school starts in the fall but when that person starts will depend on their current contract.

Moore says she hopes that the incoming superintendent will work closely with the school board and school administrators.

“I really think that a new superintendent should talk to the board, talk to schools, talk to principals and community members and learn about what’s in that strategic plan and that equity policy because I think that will provide clear direction for what the community and our board has said,” she noted.

Moore says she is grateful for her time with the school system, despite some challenging times.

“I tend to see incredible challenges in all of the years, and we’re coming off the heels of the pandemic which is one of the biggest ones right now. For me, it’s the opportunity to learn from these challenges, from the difficult times,” she said. “There’s always more learning to be done.”