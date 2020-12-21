WCPSS to distribute ‘Winter Break Meal Bundles’ on Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) will be giving out free “Winter Break Meal Bundles” to children 18 and under beginning Monday.

The district’s Child Nutrition Services unit is offering nutritious meal packs during winter break to help ensure that kids won’t go hungry this holiday season.

The meals, which needed to be pre-ordered, will be distributed beginning today from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at select sites in Wake County.

The meal bundles are limited to one per child and include eight breakfasts and eight lunches. Children receiving the meals do not need to be students in the school district and the meals are being provided at no cost.

Officials are advising families to make sure that they have enough refrigerator/freezer space to store all the meals.

Masks and six-foot social distancing will be required during the meal distribution.