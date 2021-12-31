WCPSS to expand COVID-19 testing in 2022

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holiday break is almost over and students across Wake County head back to the classroom on Monday. The Wake County school district is working to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the students’ return by expanding testing weekly in schools.

To reduce the spread of the virus, WCPSS is partnering with MAKO Medical to offer voluntary, weekly testing in all schools.

Earlier this year, the program was only offered in 11 schools, but in an email to parents on Thursday, the district said it would be changing that in an effort to combat the spread.

“COVID-19 testing is an effective way to reduce transmission, especially when layered with other precautionary measures,” the email said.

Parents interested in COVID-19 testing for their student can register online on the district’s signup page.

Additionally, no symptoms are necessary in order for parents to sign their child up for in-school testing.

Furthermore, if one has multiple students, each student will need to be registered under their individual school. The school will then notify parents when testing begins.