RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System is making use of new technology to monitor what students are up to online. The program notifies school officials about potentially troubling behavior.

Chief technology officer for the district, Marlo Gaddis, said the district would not be looking at student social media accounts or text messages. Instead, the software will focus on school sponsored platforms like Google documents and email.

The program, Gaggle, looks for anything that could indicate violence, self harm, harassment, sexual content, or vulgar language. Gaddis said when the district first started using the software, she was surprised at what students were sharing using school platforms.

“We have a lot of students that when parents take away phones, they use email or Google Docs to have chats with friends,” Gaddis said.

So far, Gaggle is being used in seven schools: Knightdale High School, Willow Spring High School, Holly Grove Middle School, Holly Ridge Middle School, Neuse River Middle School, Buckhorn Creek Elementary Schools and Knightdale Elementary School.

Holly Springs High School and Lake Myra Elementary will join the pilot program soon.

Gaggle sends a notification to school staff if it finds potentially dangerous content. Staff then look at the content to determine if it’s something they need to talk to the student or their family about.

In the last month, Gaddis said 95 items have been flagged.

“Last year with Knightdale, we saw a lot of nudity and sexual content,” Gaddis said. She said it’s not something that has continued to this school year.

“We’re seeing more of harassment, but mostly suicide and self-harm are the ones we are seeing the most,” Gaddis said, adding that this was not something they were seeing at the elementary school level.

The state is paying $5 million from its pandemic fund make the software available for districts statewide.

“There is no expectation of privacy when you’re using district resources,” said Gaddis. It’s why they encourage students not to connect their personal devices with their school Google accounts or wifi. Part of the lesson for students is understanding the separation between their personal life and school.

Gaddis said the goal isn’t to spy on students.

“The goal for us is really to help our kids understand how to be more digitally literate as well as protect and get those early warning signs,” Gaddis said.

For now, the district doesn’t have any plans to expand this program. They want to see how it works with these first nine schools to see where the technology can be most useful.