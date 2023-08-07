WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The boater missing after a canoe flipped over at Falls Lake on Sunday has been identified.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 35-year-old Dimitrio Lopez-Perez.

The victim had been in a canoe with two others on Sunday afternoon when it tipped over, sending all three into the water. Though the other two were rescued by private boat, Lopez-Perez couldn’t be found. The WCSO received a report of a possible drowning shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. His body was eventually recovered around 10:15 p.m.

The incident happened north of Raleigh, near the Holly Point Campground area off New Light Road. Crews from responding agencies searched the water Sunday afternoon and evening but in the area.

In addition to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Wake Fire Department, Wake Forest Fire Department and N.C. State Parks also deployed boats in the lake during the search. Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County EMS and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission also responded and assisted.