RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Wake County Sheriff’s Office mourns K-9 Santos who was killed in the line of duty last week, the law enforcement community is showing support.

The sheriff’s office is also taking another look at its K-9 vest policy.

The loss of K-9 Santos hurts deeply for Wake County sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement officers across the area. “A K-9 is not just a tool or a partner, they become a best friend; they become like family to the handlers,” noted Lindsay LiCausi, founder and CEO of Back The Blue NC, an organization supporting law enforcement.

“It gets to a point with enough training and bonding and work that you kind of read each other’s mind,” explained Timothy Fox. Fox is a K-9 Trainer and the father of Logan Fox, a K-9 Deputy who was killed in the line of duty in 2021 in Watauga County.

Fox says not only do K-9s develop an unbreakable bond with their handlers, they’re also an extremely valuable part of a law enforcement team. “It’s the drive that the dog has,” he noted. “Not every dog is built for this kind of work.”

While they can never replace the bond K-9 Santos and his handler shared, Back the Blue NC, is working to raise money so the Wake County Sheriff’s Office can get a new K-9 or purchase equipment for their K-9 Unit.

K-9 Santos died early Friday morning. He and his handler were helping Knightdale police track a suspect when police say a Knightdale officer accidentally fired their gun, killing the K-9.

A spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Rosalia Fodera, said K-9 Santos was not wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, though the sheriff’s office does have vests. According to an email from Fodera, “Historically we would use vests for violent offenders. Moving forward, we are looking at our K-9 vest policy to see when they should wear them.”

The email went on to say “While the vest technology has come a long way, the vests can tire the dogs out faster. Our first priority is their safety.”

LiCausi says her organization will do all it can to support the sheriff’s office as deputies grieve K-9 Santos. “I have met him, and he is such a good well-trained boy,” LiCausi recalled, adding that she met K-9 Santos after another tragedy- the killing of K-9 deputy Ned Byrd less than a year ago. She says her heart goes out to the entire sheriff’s office, but especially the K-9 unit. “By the time they start to recover some from the loss of Ned Byrd, then we lose K-9 Santos,” she said. “It’s like a punch right in the gut again.”

There will be a public memorial service for K-9 Santos but the sheriff’s office is still working out details. If you would like to donate to the Wake County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, click here.