RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Human Services building in Raleigh is normally a place where people go to get help with their basic needs.

Instead, on Wednesday, it was a crime scene.

Around 1 p.m., Raleigh police say a woman was shot. A spokesperson for Wake County told CBS 17 that some staff members tried intervening during the incident.

Just in Wake County alone, over the past couple of weeks, CBS 17 has covered numerous shootings outside grocery stores, shopping centers and gas stations. Often in the middle of the day.

“So many of the partners that we have locally, at the state level, as well as at the national level to help us to put a solid program for our community,” stated Gerald Givens.

Givens is the CEO of Raleigh Boots on the Ground. The non-profit officially launched in May.

They focus on gun violence prevention.

Givens said it’s an idea that came about after Raleigh leaders allocated more than $1 million for violence prevention.

“I have identified a team of folks who are working as violence interrupters inside of our community. They are credible messengers who people are familiar with,” he mentioned.

Givens said he hopes to change how people think about shootings.

“It’s something that happens every single day. We are here to help support those who are in need. And try to help change the culture because that’s the hardest thing to do,” said Givens.

CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant: “Do you believe you can change that culture?”

“We can change this behavior,” Givens stated.

He also said the group is working with WakeMed Hospital on its violence intervention program.

The program connects shooting victims with resources.

Wake County is offering counseling services to workers in the human services building.