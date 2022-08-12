RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Late Thursday night, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said K-9 deputy Ned Byrd began patrolling the area of Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads.

Baker said Byrd did this after a series of calls came in. He also said got out to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at approximately 11:05 p.m.

“The dog was still inside the vehicle which tells us that what he got out on didn’t appear to be any sort of threat or require any need for his partner,” Baker said.

He continued, “We believe he came into contact with someone and got out of his car to check on that suspicious activity.”

About two hours later, at 1:06 a.m., a call came in.

“Deputy Byrd is laid out.”

Byrd was found by another deputy.

Within minutes first responders rushed to the area.

Additional calls started coming through the radio traffic.

“I need somebody to shutdown Auburn and Battle Bridge.” – 1:11 a.m.

“They have one deputy shot.” – 1:12 a.m.

“Send EMS. We got an officer down.” – 1:13 a.m.

Baker said Byrd was shot multiple times and had protective gear on. He also said there’s no indication Byrd radioed for help.

Around 1:14 and 1:16 a.m., calls go out to lock down the scene.

“Shut it down! Don’t let anybody else except for law enforcement officers and any medical personnel (in).”

A short time later a perimeter was set up as investigators looked for a suspect and leads.

Friday evening, CBS 17 talked to Baker again who was on the scene.

“Anyone who has made the decision or makes the decision to harm anyone including law enforcement…you have to answer for those things,” he said.

Baker told CBS 17 on Friday there is dash cam video from Byrd’s vehicle, but did not go into detail on any leads the department may have.