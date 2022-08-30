RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A potentially serious respiratory illness affecting dogs is spreading in the Triangle. After our story aired, a Raleigh woman reached out to us asking to share her dog’s story, hoping to warn other dog owners and hopefully help them avoid it.

Hannah Spoljaric’s dog, Nelson, loves to play, but lately he can’t do much outside of the backyard.

“He hasn’t seen a dog in two months,” Spoljaric explained.

That’s how long Nelson has been sick with a respiratory illness. He started coughing and was put on antibiotics in early July, but after finishing the medication he got sicker.

Spoljaric described his symptoms as: “Nasal discharge, an episode of lethargy, a 105 degree fever, more coughing.”

Veterinarians say a potentially serious respiratory illness is spreading in dogs in the Triangle, but it’s not clear exactly what’s making the dogs so sick.

“We have done everything just to find answers,” said Spoljaric. “Two chest X-rays, four rounds of antibiotics, one emergency vet visit, IV shots, just pain medication, cough suppressants.”

“We’ve expended our resources financially,” she added.

Damian Horne has also made several trips to the vet after his dog came down with a respiratory illness in June.

“She started off with a little cough, and it just got worse,” he recalled. “She had no energy; she wouldn’t get up. She wouldn’t eat; she wouldn’t do anything.”

“We thought we were going to lose her for a little while,” he continued.

After three different antibiotics, she’s feeling better, but like Nelson, she still has a cough. After dealing with weeks of illness in their pups, Spoljaric and Horne want to warn other dog owners about the illness.

“If we had known we would’ve avoided socialization,” said Spoljaric.

“Be careful,” Horne added. “It’s bad. It’s really bad.”