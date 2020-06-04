‘We hear them’: Raleigh police chief stops by protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown stopped by Wednesday night’s protest to urge those marching to go home. Protesters were out, almost two hours past the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.

Wednesday marched a third day of peaceful protests in the capital city.

“We knew we wanted it to be a movement,” Taari Coleman, a protester said.

The crowd grew again. More than a thousand people filled the streets of downtown Raleigh. They started at the Governor’s mansion and marched to Nash Square.

“It starts at the very top. I think the governor of North Carolina needs to see what his capital city is going through,” Coleman said.

For many it’s personal.

“Just getting stopped by the cops, it’s a scary experience. Even for a traffic ticket. My heart goes to racing because I don’t know if this is going to be my last day,” Shon Green said.

“There isn’t a particular way that we should have to conduct ourselves outside of the normal in order to live our lives,” Chris Thompson said.

But a smaller group ignored the 8 p.m. as they have the last two nights. Officers haven’t intervened. Then just before 10 p.m., Deck-Brown made an appearance.

“You’ve got to be leaders for the right things. At the right times too,” Deck-Brown said.

She struck a different tone, reminding protesters they were breaking the law. That that would have consequences, including being arrested.

“Honor the curfew and honor 8 p.m. going forward,” she said.

She took questions and told protesters the department would meet with them.

“We hear them but violating the curfew doesn’t fix the issue either and at some point, there’s got to be that effort to make that difference. We have to,” Deck-Brown said.

Protesters have scheduled another gathering for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Governor’s mansion.