RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center has put out a call for help, as they’re out of space and resources. For the first time in seven years, they say they’ll need to euthanize some animals if adopters and fosters don’t take some animals home immediately.

Dogs that have been at the shelter the longest are the most at risk for euthanasia, like one pup named Sicilia who has been at the shelter since March.

Leaders here say their intake levels are normal, but they’ve seen a steady drop in adoptions and fosters, thanks to a rise in veterinary costs, pet rents at apartments, breed restrictions and more.

With virtually no kennels left open on the adoption floor, they say if something doesn’t change fast, they’ll have no choice but to euthanize some.

“We need adopters right now to save lives, like point blank, we need people coming in to save lives, but we also need people fostering either for us or our rescue partners so they have space to take animals from us into their care,” Megan Thomas with the center said.

Adoption fees are waived on most animals right now. The center hours and address can be found here.