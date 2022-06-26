CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists are planning a Bans off our Bodies rally Sunday in Cary.

It comes in response to the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The rally is called Decision Day Action in Cary: We Won’t Go Back.

It’s scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Cary Town Hall located at 316 North Academy Street.

Organizers say the event is for residents of Cary and surrounding townships to use their voices and show elected representatives that North Carolinians support the right to choose.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union and town ordinances by the Town of Cary, organizers say the group may not block the flow of traffic or use amplified sound during unpermitted protests.

Organizers ask participants to follow those guidelines for everyone’s well being.

To sign up, click here.

Organizers say about 150 have signed up so far, but you don’t have to sign-up to attend.

The event is scheduled to last one hour.