Weaver Street Market set to open, will be downtown Raleigh’s first full-service grocery store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first full-service grocery store opens this weekend in downtown Raleigh.

Weaver Street Market is located at 404 W. Hargett St. in the Warehouse District. It’s the food co-op’s fourth location in the Triangle area.

Weaver Street has standard grocery fare, but also a lot of prepared foods, too. Another nice feature is the huge balcony overlooking the store and the view of downtown Raleigh through the windows.

“We’re the first grocery store downtown. We have a smaller footprint so we fit in places that other grocery stores can’t,” said general manager Ruffin Slater. “We’re also a community gathering space. We’re owned by the workers and shoppers.”

Weaver Street’s opening will be a big deal for many people who live in and around downtown. People in the area have expressed the desire for a downtown grocery store for years.

“I live in downtown Raleigh myself and I am very much looking forward to a grocery store coming into the area,” said resident Jordan Dahlgren.

Weaver Street won’t be the only grocery store downtown for long, a Publix will be opening in a new development at the corner of Peace and West streets in the near future.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now