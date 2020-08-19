Wednesday is first sunset before 8 p.m. in Raleigh since April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The sun will set at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in Raleigh.

That will mark the first sunset before 8 p.m. this summer.

The next time the sun will set at 8 p.m. will be April 29, 2021, according to NOAA.

It will continue to get darker earlier until Dec. 11 when the sun will set at 5:01 p.m.

The next day, Raleigh gets one extra minute of daylight when the sun goes down at at 5:02 p.m.

The final sunset of 2020? 5:11 p.m.