Wednesday is the last day to submit your work for the 2022 Wake Forest Film Festival

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is the last day to submit your film to the upcoming 2022 Wake Forest Film Festival.

This year’s festival, titled “A Light in the Forest,” will be held March 4-5, 2022, at the Renaissance Centre on S. Brooks Street.

Films of all lengths and genres will be accepted, but to keep with the theme, they should all have a plot that “reveals” or “sheds light” on a particular topic or issue.

Click here to for more information and to submit your work. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1 for $15 each.