Weekend closures planned along I-40 east as crews work to widen highway between southeast Raleigh, Clayton

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several lane and ramp closures are planned for Interstate 40 in Wake County as crews work to widen the interstate from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said closures will begin Friday evening. Some will last through the weekend.

The ramps to and from I-40 east at Jones Sausage Road (exit 303) will be closed beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Detours will direct drivers to U.S. Highway 70 at White Oak Crossing to access I-40 east and Jones Sausage Road, the release said.

The flyover bridge from Interstate 440 east to I-40 east will also be closed over the weekend. The detour will take drivers onto I-40 west to exit 298A to take U.S. Highway 401 south and U.S. 70 east through Garner to re-access I-40 east, the NCDOT said.

I-40 east will close all but one lane between mile markers 301 and 306 during the following times:

8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday

6 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday

6 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes when possible even during the times that all lanes of I-40 east are open. They’re also asked to allow extra time to navigate detours and pay attention when driving through a work zone.

