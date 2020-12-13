Weekend nursing grads from Wake Tech plan to enter the fight against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jackie McNaughton is ending one chapter and beginning a new one.

“I just want to do the best that I can for people and their families. Especially during COVID you can be someone’s family,” she said.

This weekend, McNaughton was one of than 70 graduates of Wake Tech’s Martha Mann Smith School of Nursing.

“I think I could not feel more prepared for whatever lies ahead. Schooling has been very rigorous. We are always tested to the maximum of what our hearts and nerves can handle,” McNaughton said.

The recent graduates will soon enter the workforce to help take on the fight against COVID-19.

“I think that something that’s overlooked about a lot of nurses right now is that they are educators. We are in clinical settings being taught by nurses,” explained McNaughton.

As she prepares to begin her nursing career, hospitals like Cape Fear Valley Medical Center told CBS 17 this week that they are struggling to find enough staff to fill the surge of patients.

The chief nurse there said they need about 200 additional nurses right now.

However, the good news is about 100 nurses aides are also graduating from Fayetteville Technical Community College.

Health care professionals said last month, a statewide nursing shortage is being made worse during the pandemic.

The need for nurses continues to grow while some leave the profession, get sick or must quarantine.

McNaughton said she’s ready for the challenge.

The next step for the soon-to-be nurses is to take an exam to be licensed. McNaughton said her plan is to work in neurology.