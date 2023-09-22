RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is feeling impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia, which is causing many of the weekend’s events to either adapt or get canceled. Check out the lists below to see if your plans will be changed.
Events planning to continue:
- Party in the Peak in Apex. All activities except food trucks will be moved indoors to the John M. Brown Community Center and Apex Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- Benson Mule Days
- Cures for the Colors Color Run (time change)
- Cooperative Block Party
Events canceled or postponed:
- Festa Italiana Raleigh
- Durham Pride Festival
- Downtown Cary Farmers Fall Festival
- Morrisville International Festival
- Tree Trail Trek
It’s encouraged to check with event organizers before finalizing plans.