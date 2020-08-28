Weeklong road closure set for N.C. 96 near Wake-Johnston County line

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to close a section of N.C. Highway 96, just south of Zebulon for one week.

Officials say the closure is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 and is necessary to repair the culvert carrying Snipes Creek under the roadway.

The closure is located about one-quarter mile north of the Wake-Johnston County line. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen by Friday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m.

Drivers heading north on N.C. 96 from Johnston County into Wake County will follow a detour to Earpsboro Road, N.C. 39, Wake County Line Road, Perry Curtis Road back to N.C. 96. Drivers wishing to bypass Zebulon can remain on N.C. 39 and then take U.S. 264 West back to N.C. 96.

Southbound drivers will follow the same detour, but in reverse.

