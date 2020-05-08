Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans has introduced a new app aimed at making your shopping trips a bit shorter.

Using the app will allow you to see your running total while you shop and automatically see discounts come off your order.

You must be connected to store Wi-Fi at a participating store to use the app, the store said in a release.

The app is available on the App Store or the Google Play store for free.

