Wegmans scratches plans to build Cary store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans has decided it will not open a grocery store in Cary, the company says.

The Rochester, New York, grocer opened a Morrisville location last summer on Davis Drive.

In addition to that, Wegmans has two other stores in the Triangle area and plans to open a new one in Wake Forest in May.

There is even an effort to have the chain open stores in Charlotte.

But, the company said a planned Cary location will not happen. Wegmans first planned to build a Cary location more than four years ago, according to Laura Camera, spokeswoman for the company.

Camera says the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how people shop — and the Cary store is not needed.

“Online shopping has grown tremendously, fueled in part by COVID-19, enabling us to serve customers in a much greater radius than was originally projected,” Camera said in a statement to CBS 17 Monday. “This has allowed us to plan our growth differently than we have in the past.”

The existing stores are currently in Raleigh, West Cary, and Chapel Hill.