RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of refugees have arrived in the Triangle over the last few months and a Raleigh nonprofit will soon open a place where they can get plugged into the community.

Refugee Hope Partners is finishing up work on its new welcome center on Falls of Neuse Road. It’ll offer a variety of services, like citizenship classes, support programs for new mothers and help navigate the healthcare system.

“They’re having to start from scratch understanding insurance and bills and even medical terminology, all of these things,” said Amanda Herbert, the nonprofit’s communications director.

The center is hosting its first event later this week but there will still be plenty of work to do in the coming weeks.

Herbert tells CBS 17 they want to give refugees a place to feel at home and link them with the resources they’ll need to be successful here in America.

“They’ve gone through immense trauma and hurt and pain so we want to be a city that welcomes and loves and supports, not a city that causes more pain,” Herbert said.

If you’d like to serve at the welcome center or find other ways to help refugees, click here.