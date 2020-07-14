3 bodies found at 3 locations across Wake County, sheriff’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A welfare check on Monday has led to the discovery of three bodies at three different locations in Wake County, officials said Tuesday.

The scene in the 1300 block of Fairview Rd. on July 14, 2020.

On Monday, officers were checking on a welfare call in the 3900 block of Bentley Meadow Lane in Raleigh.

A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside the house at that address, police said.

A follow-up investigation was started, which led officers to the 1300 block of Fairview Road.

In that area, officers found the body of an 80-year-old man, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m., Wake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5600-block of Alta Vista Court around for a welfare check. Once at the home, deputies saw a body through the window, officials said.

All three crime scenes are connected, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Neighbors said it had been several days since they saw the person who lived in home on Alta Vista Court.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared the person had been dead inside for at least a few days and that the welfare check request was made the Raleigh Police Department.

Further information was not released.