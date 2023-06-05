RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning, making it the fourth robbery in a little more than a month and at least the seventh this year in the city.

The robbery happened around 10:13 a.m. at Wells Fargo on New Bern Avenue, police said.

The suspect went into the bank where he handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled shortly afterward.

A weapon was implied but not seen, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call 919-996-1193.