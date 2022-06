RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed a Monday robbery at a bank in Raleigh, but have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

The site of the robbery was the Wells Fargo Bank off of Glenwood Avenue and W. Millbrook Road. The amount stolen from the bank is unknown at this time.

Raleigh police said the robbery was reported to police around 12:10 p.m. by the bank’s alarm company.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available from Raleigh police.