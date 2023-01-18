WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wendell Police Department is investigating Tuesday night’s fire at a day care as an arson.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Wendell Police Department was dispatched to a fire at the ABC Land Day Care located at 610 Raymond Drive to assist the Wendell Fire Department with the fire.

After arriving on scene, police found a bottle containing a flammable chemical near the building. The building had minimal damage.

Police previously told CBS 17 that three families said their three-year-old children were sexually abused by an employee at the day care. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the allegations.

The case is currently being investigated as an arson. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact Sergeant Williams at 919-355-4287.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.