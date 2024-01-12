WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Jim Bailey has owned the Bailey Farm with his family for over six decades.

The land is important to him.

He told CBS 17 that his uncle took care of it up until his death.

“He had left a note and he said ‘Jim, I hope you enjoyed this land as much as I have. Give all you can to the Lord, and I hope you don’t plant this land in houses. Cedric,” said Bailey.

It’s a wish Bailey and his family took seriously.

That’s why they voluntarily agreed to preserve 125 acres of their 129-acre property for Wake County’s Farmland Preservation Program.

The program seeks to permanently safeguard property from development.

It’s a goal of the county especially as it continues to grow.

“We understand that if there aren’t farms there won’t be food. We also understand that a great way to preserve open space and to protect the environment is to keep our farmers on the land, and incentivize them to remain as active agricultural producers,” said Scott Lassiter, Vice Chairman of the Wake County Soil and Water District.

The property includes 55 acres of cropland which is leased to local farmers who grow items such as squash and sweet potatoes. Bailey says not only is he preserving the land for his uncle but it’s also good for the environment.

75 percent of the farm’s soils are considered prime farmland and important to protecting streams and wildlife.

“We have native plants out here, that you might not find in most places, also the trees and of course the soil,” said Bailey. “We’re supposed to be good stewards of all God has given us, all creation. So I think we have to be conscious of that, of wildlife, of plant life.”

The 125-acre conservation easement is valued at $2.5 million. Wake County says they used nearly $1.1 million in deferred taxes as part of the newly expanded Farmland Preservation program, with the remaining 60 percent donated by landowners. The Triangle Land Conservancy will hold and monitor the land to make sure it’s protected.

