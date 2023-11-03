WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 27 was arrested and charged Friday with multiple offenses.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 3:52 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the intersection of Riley Hill and Edgemont roads in Wendell. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

Rudolph Harves Joyner Jr., 34, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, Joyner was identified as the suspect, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Concurrently, the sheriff’s office’s Drugs and Vice Unit was conducting a separate investigation involving Joyner.

This shooting was determined to have been an act of self-defense, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, members of the Drugs and Vice Unit took Joyner into custody. Deputies said he was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and several illegal narcotics, including 22.5 grams of fentanyl, 6.5 grams of heroin, 28 grams of methamphetamine, and 19 grams of cocaine.

After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, Joyner was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He also faces several drug-related charges, including three counts of trafficking fentanyl by possession, three counts of trafficking fentanyl by transportation, trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

Joyner is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.