WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wendell Police are investigating after a group of people broke into Perry’s Gun Shop in the town and stole guns and ammunition.

Surveillance video captured the entire thing. That video couldn’t be shared with CBS 17 because of the ongoing investigation, but the president of the company, Hannah Perry-Hopkins, described what she saw on the video.

“A couple of guys, a car full of guys, showed up, got a couple of armfuls in and out,” she said.

She’s talking about an armful of guns and ammunition. Perry-Hopkins says there were four men in the car involved in the burglary. She says they used rocks to break the glass on a door, and then climbed through bars to get into the business.

From there, she says one suspect can be seen on the video staying inside of the business and passing guns and ammunition out the door to the other men before all of them fled together in a car.

Her teams is still checking serial numbers to find out just how many guns and how much ammunition was stolen.

“We don’t want firearms in the hands of criminals, we work really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Perry-Hopkins said.

Perry-Hopkins says they’re working with law enforcement to recover the stolen weapons, find the people responsible, and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We are always looking for ways to improve security and policies and procedures and things like that,” she said.

CBS 17 reached out to Wendell Police to see if anyone has been taken into custody or if they know exactly who they’re looking for, we have not yet heard back.