WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?

If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.

According to a release from Meridian, the event is a way to celebrate the spring holidays of Earth Day and Easter with activities and fun for the whole family.

“Our Shotwell Landfill, soon to be renamed Shotwell Environmental Park, hosts many public events. We are inviting the community to visit and learn about the vital recycling and disposal work performed onsite while having a fun time in the great outdoors,” said Josh Daher, Meridian Waste’s North Carolina Area President in the release. “Springtime is a wonderful season in the Triangle area, and the opportunity to celebrate both Earth Day and Easter with our neighbors and community members is a special occasion.”

One of the activities includes a Touch-A-Truck display where kids (and adults) can touch the trucks and heavy machinery used in the environmental services industry.

In addition to checking out the trucks, attendees can get a free lunch, play in the inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, get their face painted, paint Easter eggs, and, of course, hunt for eggs.

Egg hunts will be held three times — once for kids ages two to four, another for kids five to seven, and the third one for children eight to 10.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

The landfill is located at 4724 Smithfield Road in Wendell.