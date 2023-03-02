WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man has been charged with having a weapon on school property.

At 8:20 a.m., Wendell officers responded to Wendell Elementary School at 3355 Wendell Boulevard, police said. They were told by staff that 28-year-old James Eric Windsor brought a handgun to campus Thursday morning.

Windsor was not at the school when officers arrived. There was no evidence that Windsor entered any part of the facility and at no point was a threat to students or staff, police said.

Windsor was arrested at his residence and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property.

He was transported to the Wake County Detention Center for processing.

Police did not say if Windsor had any affiliation with Wendell Elementary School.