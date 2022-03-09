RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man with 12 felonies on his criminal record will spend five years in federal prison for possessing a stolen gun, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Herman Felton, 52, on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in December to a single count of criminal information.

According to records from court and hearings, Felton told Elizabeth City Police officers investigating a homicide that he had a gun but denied that it was involved in the shooting.

He offered to bring the gun to them to confirm that it was not used in that shooting and returned that afternoon with a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

As a felon, Felton can not lawfully possess a firearm.

Prosecutors say his dozen felony convictions include habitual assault, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, and a previous federal conviction for conspiring to distribute 50 or more grams of crack cocaine.