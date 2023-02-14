WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was confiscated from a student Tuesday at Wendell Middle School.

Principal Catherine Trudell sent out a message to families about the incident and posted it on the school’s website.

“First, know that all students are safe,” Trudell began the message.

An investigation by law enforcement and Wake County Public School System Security revealed that the student did not mean to bring harm to our school, but instead was showing the weapon to classmates, officials said.

There is no indication that anyone was threatened, Trudell said.

“We are grateful to the student who reported this to staff. The best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times. Please remind your student they can always feel comfortable reporting matters that cause them concern to a teacher or administrator,” Trudell said.