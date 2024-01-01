WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday is the first day on the job for Wendell’s new police chief, and he’s already looking at plans to expand the department.

John Slaughter joined the force as a police captain 10 years ago when the town had about 6,500 people. Town officials tell CBS 17 around 15,000 people live there now, and they expect to reach 30,000 in 5 years.

That’s why Chief Slaughter says they’re working on plans for a new police headquarters in the next few years and adding more officers to keep up with the increase in calls.

Wendell Police Department (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

 “The last few years, we have always added a position or several positions to meet those demands,” he said.

MORE FROM CBS 17

WAKE COUNTY NEWS

Slaughter tells CBS 17 there are currently 22 officers on staff but they expect to have 40 officers in 5 years. He said it will help them keep up with the increase in calls and maintain a solid response time.

Managing the growth won’t be easy, but the new police chief tells CBS 17 he’s excited to take on the job.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a long time,” said Slaughter. “It’s very humbling and just thankful for the opportunity.”