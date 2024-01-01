WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday is the first day on the job for Wendell’s new police chief, and he’s already looking at plans to expand the department.

John Slaughter joined the force as a police captain 10 years ago when the town had about 6,500 people. Town officials tell CBS 17 around 15,000 people live there now, and they expect to reach 30,000 in 5 years.

That’s why Chief Slaughter says they’re working on plans for a new police headquarters in the next few years and adding more officers to keep up with the increase in calls.

“The last few years, we have always added a position or several positions to meet those demands,” he said.

Slaughter tells CBS 17 there are currently 22 officers on staff but they expect to have 40 officers in 5 years. He said it will help them keep up with the increase in calls and maintain a solid response time.

Managing the growth won’t be easy, but the new police chief tells CBS 17 he’s excited to take on the job.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a long time,” said Slaughter. “It’s very humbling and just thankful for the opportunity.”